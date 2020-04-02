Octogenarian Woman in Kolkata Duped of Rs 50,000 by Youth Claiming to Help Her During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, April 2: An 86-year-old woman in the city was duped of Rs 50,000 to a man who claimed to help her during the lockdown period. She stayed alone in the city after her son got settled abroad. On March 23 and 26th, she had stepped out to buy some ration. A youth had helped her to buy essentials. In the meantime, the woman went to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash, the man reached there as well and offered to help her withdraw the money.

The woman trusted the youth as she was in a hurry to rush to the grocery shops lest they get closed or the stock ran out. The modus operandi used here was, the youth interchanged cards and managed to note down the woman's pin while she was inserting it in the ATM. After some time, the youth used the card and withdrew the money. Good Samaritans Are Helping Senior Citizens, Support Staff, Needy & Strays During Coronavirus Lockdown In India.

The woman was initially so shocked that she couldn't even complain to the police station. However, when her son insisted she brought the matter up in front of the police. Coronavirus or the dreaded COVID-19 has affected every single person's life, irrespective of their strata across the globe, as India has not been spared either. It is a tough time and every nation is fighting a battle with the dreaded virus. Due to the lockdown, senior citizen people have been hassled. Even though cops and a lot of NGOs are trying to help these people in distress, but there are some fraudsters who are also looking at it as an opportunity to dupe innocent and gullible people.