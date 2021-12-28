Delhi, December 28: IT cell of Noida police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a retired Army personnel of nearly Rs 6 lakh by hacking his phone and gaining access to his bank accounts. The police have identified the accused as Chetan Prakash, a Bikaner resident. Online Fraud In Ahmedabad: 21-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 1.97 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Offering 'Gifts'

In his complaint registered in August, the victim, a retired colonel hailing from Noida, alleged that he had received a call from the accused who had posed as a bank official. A link from an unknown number was sent to his cellphone claiming to contain a one-time password (OTP), according to a report in The Indian Express.

As soon as the link was opened, the accused gained access to all the contents of the victim’s phone, the police said. The accused also obtained information about the victim’s bank accounts and he allegedly transferred out money digitally from them.

An FIR was filed against an unknown accused initially and it was found during investigation that Chetan and a co-accused were running a call centre that targeted unsuspecting victims. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Bandra Doctor Duped of Rs 1.2 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Who Promised Her Job in UK

Ranvijay Singh, assistant deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar said, “The main accused has been arrested and his accomplice also will be apprehended. We are finding out details of more such cases. We also appeal that people should not open suspicious links or provide information to unknown callers.”

