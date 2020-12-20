New Delhi, December 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice. The Prime Minister took to Twitter said that he prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated and felt blessed. "This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji", the Prime Minister tweeted.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said that it is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. Born in Amritsar in 1621, he was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. His term as Guru ran from 1665 to 1675. One hundred and fifteen of his hymns are in Guru Granth Sahib. His martyrdom is remembered as the Shaheedi Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur every year on 24 November, according to the Nanakshahi calendar released by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in 2003.

Several accounts explain the motive behind the assassination of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Aurangzeb’s orders. Sikh tradition states that the guru stood up for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits who approached him to intercede on their behalf with the emperor and ask him to revoke a recently imposed jizya (tax) and was publicly killed in 1675 on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for himself refusing Mughal rulers and defying them.

