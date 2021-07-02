New Delhi, July 2: Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor is synonymous with thesaurus. Shashi Tharoor often introduces lesser-known English words to his followers and makes use of rare-seen adjectives to take on the political opponents. Fulfilling a fan's request, Tharoor on Thursday shared another new word "pogonotrophy", which he learned from his economist friend Rathin Roy. We will reveal the meaning of pogonotrophy below. Do You Have Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia? Know Meaning and Pronunciation of Word in Shashi Tharoor’s Latest Tweet.

Tharoor shared the word pogonotrophy with his followers after a fan's request. "Sir, apart from your articulate speeches I'm waiting for some new word to learn. It's always great to tickle your mind with an out of the box word!" the fan tweeted. In response, the Congress leader said: "My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard"." Floccinaucinihilipilification Is the New F-Word From Shashi Tharoor’s Dictionary! Know the Meaning & How to Pronounce It.

Shashi Tharoor Introduces New Word - Pogonotrophy:

My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation... https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021

Tharoor went on to take a dig Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose beard grew longer during the coronavirus pandemic. Giving an example of how to use pogonotrophy in a sentence, Tharoor added: "As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation..."

What Is the Meaning of Pogonotrophy?

According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, pogonotrophy is a noun. The word means beard growing. The official Twitter handle of Oxford English Dictionary had shared the word with its meaning in November, 2013. "Pogonotrophy is 'the cultivation or growing of a beard'," read the tweet.

