Lakhimpur Kheri, October 12: The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered 'antim ardas' to the farmers who were mowed down by an SUV in the Tikunia village on October 3. Priyanka reached Lakhimpur Kheri where the post-death rituals of the deceased farmers were taking place and participated in the event.

Bhartiya Kisan Union Tikait district vice president Balkar Singh had already made it clear that, "No political leader will be allowed to share the stage where only Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders will be present." Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Priyanka Gandhi Leads ‘Maun Vrat’ in Lucknow To Seek Ajay Mishra’s Dismissal.

Priyanka Gandhi Offers ‘Antim Ardas’ to Farmers Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

लखीमपुर: शहीद किसानों एवं पत्रकार रमन कश्यप जी की अंतिम अरदास में शामिल होकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस संघर्ष का अंत तभी होगा जब किसानों एवं पत्रकार रमन कश्यप जी को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/zWISPzLmxf — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 12, 2021

The SKM is the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the ongoing protests against the Centre's farm laws. Priyanka, on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri was greeted with posters opposing her visit. The posters reminded her of the 1984 massacre of Sikhs and said that their 'fake sympathy' was not needed.

