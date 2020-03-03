Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan's Mobile snatched by Robbers on Beach Raod; Investigation Underway

Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan (Photo Credits: ANI/Twitter)

Puducherry, March 3: Two men on a motorbike snatched a mobile phone of Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan on Monday. The incident took place in at 10:30 pm on beach road when Kamalakannan was on a night walk. According to reports, the bikers accosted him and snatched away the mobile. PM Narendra Modi's Niece Mugged in Delhi, Loses Rs 56,000 And Travel Documents.

After coming, home, the minister informed his personal security, who alerted the police. After getting the information, the police initiated an investigation into the case and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. However, the identity of the miscreants is yet to be ascertained. The cops registered a case under section 356 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code. PM Narendra Modi's Niece Damyanti Ben Modi Robbed in Delhi, One Arrested.

ANI's Tweet:

Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan’s mobile phone was snatched away by bike-borne unidentified miscreants when he was walking on Beach Road today morning. Police are investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/65uALebc99 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece was also robbed in North Delhi's Civil Lines area. Two bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of Damayanti Ben Modi, the daughter of the Prime Minister's brother, when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in the area.