Badaun, July 29: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old child lost his life in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after a noose tightened while he was rehearsing Bhagat Singh’s play for Independence Day 2021 on August 15. The incident took place at Badaun’s Babaat village. The deceased, who has been identified as Shivam, was playing the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in a play that was to be enacted on Independence Day.. Kerala: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Using Kerosene Oil and Lit Matchstick on Hair To Imitate YouTube Video.

According to a report published in Hindi daily Amar Ujala, the boy was rehearsing with his friends at his home. While rehearing for the scene of Bhagat Singh’s hanging, he climbed on to the stool and tied a noose to a hook. According to reports he slipped form the stool and the noose got tight which led to his death as his friends panicked and were unable to save Shivam’s life. Ludhiana Shocker: Boy Hides Dog Bite From Parents, Dies of Rabies.

After hearing the screams of children, neighbours rushed to Shivam’s home. They found him hanging. The deceased’s father Bhure along with his wife also reached his home. The family creamated the child without informing the police. However, CO City Chandrapal Singh told the media house that no complaint was lodged in this regard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).