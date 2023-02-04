Mumbai, February 4: The Pune police recently arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh's Satna for allegedly faking his death in order to get arrested in theft cases. Police officials said that there were multiple cases of vehicle theft registered against the accused with Paud and Kothrud police in 2022 and 2022 respectively.

According to a report in Times of India, although the man faked his death, he ran out of luck when he was captured on a CCTV camera. The CCTV footage showed the accused stealing a car from Kishkindhanagar in Kothrud. The incident took place in October last year. Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

After identifying the accused and tracing his whereabouts, the police were shocked to learn that he had passed away. Surprisingly, the accused's family even showed the cops his obituary which was published in a local newspaper. However, the police were not convinced. Later, the cops got a lead when one of their informers told them about the accused being seen in Kothrud again.

Acting on the lead, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused on January 29. The police also managed to recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession. The accused was identified as Vivek Mishra. Hemant Patil, Senior inspector said that the accused used to run a puncture shop before he shut the same in 2021. Pune Shocker: Eight People Attempt to Murder Man in Dattawadi, Arrested.

"Mishra returned to Pune in January, thinking that the car theft investigation had died down, but was spotted by one of our informers" he added. During investigation, Mishra confessed of stealing cars and replacing its number plates. Besides car, he also stole bikes for fast money. " He also said he found it difficult to sell the vehicles due to want of documents," SI Patil said.

