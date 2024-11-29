In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a dog was allegedly run over by a car in Maharashtra's Pune. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, November 25, in Pune's Swargate. A CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per reports, the speeding car allegedly struck the dog near Purnima Towers in Swargate. After the incident, a complaint was filed against the driver who was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. In the viral clip, the car can be seen running over the dog as the driver does not stop the four-wheeler to check on the dog. The video also shows the dog crossing the road and nearly collapsing on the side of the street. It is also reported that the dog died a few minutes after beng run over by the car. Pune Shocker: Woman, Son Booked for Killing Dog by Hanging It From Tree in Mulshi’s Pirangut Area (Watch Video).

Speeding Car Runs Over Dog in Pune

A tragic incident unfolded in #Pune’s #Swargate area when a speeding car fatally struck a pet dog near #PurnimaTowers on Sunday. Following a complaint by Padmini Peter Stump, founder of Mission Possible Trust, the Swargate police have filed a case against the driver under the… pic.twitter.com/NQ1b5s527k — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 28, 2024

