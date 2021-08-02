Chandigarh, August 2: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl in Punjab's Ludhiana was choked to death with her dupatta. Reports inform that the girl, named Nazia Kharun, lost her life after her neck got entangled in a dupatta, which she used as a makeshift swing. The incident took place at Prem Nagar, Field Gunj in Ludhiana on Sunday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident came to light after the sister and other neighbours of the victim alerted the police about the tragedy.

The parents of the child claimed that she died due to an illness. However, the victim's younger sister, Sazia, narrated the mishap to the police, after which the incident came to light. Following the statement by the victim's sister, the body of the deceased was sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. Russia: Two Women Fall Off 6000 Feet Cliff Swing Over Sulak Canyon in Dagestan (Watch Video).

The report informs that the child’s family lives in a rented flat in Prem Nagar and the victim's father, Shagir Alam, is a factory worker. Nazia, who was the third among the siblings, was playing on the roof where a dupatta was tied to a girder to make a swing. While playing with the swing, she lost control and her neck was entangled in the loop created in the dupatta, thus choking her to death.

After the incident, the victim's siblings raised the alarm, following which their parents rushed to the roof and rescued Nazia. The victim took her to a private clinic where the doctor declared her brought dead. Reports inform that the family tried to conceal the matter to avoid autopsy, but the victim's younger sister narrated the whole incident, leading to the probe.

