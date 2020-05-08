Rahul Gandhi Demands Transparency From Narendra Modi Government, Says 'It is Not the Time to Criticise, There Should be a Strategy to Exit Lockdown'

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 8: Rahul Gandhi in a press conference via video link said that Narendra Modi government needs to give a little transparency on its actions. The Congress leader further said that people need to understand when the government plans to open the coronavirus lockdown and what will be the criteria for its opening.

He further stressed on the importance of demarcating states on the basis of red, orange and green zones. "These zones have been demarcated at National level. They should be decided at state levels involving District Magistrates. Our CMs are saying that the areas which are red zones at the national level are actually green zones and vice versa." Rahul Gandhi Criticises Modi Government, Says ‘India Delayed Purchase of Testing Kits and Is Now Critically Short of Them’.

A strategy needed to open lockdown, Says Rahul Gandhi:

This is not the time to criticise, we need a strategy to open the lockdown. Any businessman will tell you that there is a clash between economic supply chain and 'red, orange and green zones', that need to be resolved:Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/M93gK52gV0 pic.twitter.com/OYX0mKCVra — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Rahul Gandhi further said, "We simply cannot continue without providing support to people who are suffering because of the lockdown. A lockdown brings a psychological change. It is not an on-off switch." He stressed the need for coordination between the government and states and also with the people.