New Delhi, July 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government responsible for the resignation of former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. Gandhi stated that Patel's efforts to clean the banking systems in the country cost him his job.

Attacking the Union government, the Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, "Efforts to clean the banking system cost him his job. Why? PM didn’t want him to go after wilful defaulters." Gandhi also shared an article published by Bloomberg. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government Over Shramik Special Trains, Accuses of 'Earning Profit During Disaster'.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

“Efforts to clean the banking system cost him his job.” Why? PM didn’t want him to go after wilful defaulters.https://t.co/hNbnZJ2OLX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2020

The Congress leader also alleged that ex-RBI Governor resigned in just two years as PM Modi didn't want him to go after wilful defaulters. Gandhi through his tweet was referring to Patel's recently launched book, 'Overdraft: Saving The Indian Saver'. In the book, it has been said that RBI's decision to dilute the bankruptcy law caused the rift between the Reserve Bank of India and the Narendra Modi government.

