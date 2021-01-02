New Delhi, January 2: The Himalayan region which comprises of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are set to experience heavy snowfall and rainfall this week due to a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is expected over Western Himalayan region during January 4-6 with its peak intensity on January 4 and 5, 2021.

Giving details about the weather forecast, the IMD said, "Hailstorm is also likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 4 & 5, 2021 and over Uttarakhand on January 3,4 and 5, 2021, over Punjab on January 3,4 and 5, over Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and 5, and over Delhi on January 4, 2021. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during January January 3-5 with maximum intensity on January 3 and 4 , 2021.

The IMD said that the current weather conditions is due to the western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and adjoining central Pakistan. "It is likely to move slightly eastwards to central Pakistan & neighborhood during next 24 hours and remain practically stationary there during subsequent 3-4 days", the IMD said.

