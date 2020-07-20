Jaipur, July 20: Congress MLAs along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. A video of the same has been shared by ANI. Rajasthan Congress MLAs of Ashok Gehlot Camp Play 'Antakshari' at Resort, Sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab' Amid Political Crisis (Watch Video).

A similar video surfaced online on Sunday, where MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were seen Antakshari at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. In the video, Congress MLAs can also be heard singing popular Hindi song Hum honge kamyab (We shall overcome), apparently to send a message to rival Sachin Pilot camp that they would win the political battle underway in Rajasthan.

Congress MLAs Along With Ashok Gehlot Sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab', Watch video:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/VBByRkFBku — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The Congress government in Rajasthan, headed by CM Ashok Gehlot, is facing a political crisis after sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot along with over a dozen MLAs revolted against the party.

