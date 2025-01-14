In a shocking incident in Bihar, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three miscreants in Bhagalpur district. The victim was allegedly raped in front of her boyfriend while she was out for a walk on Sunday evening, January 12. In her complaint, the victim said that the miscreants allegedly held her boyfriend hostage and gang-raped her. It is also learned that the couple and locals protested outside the police station, demanding the arrest of the culprits. Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR based on the rape survivor's statements. Bhojpur Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Raped, Beaten to Death by Her Uncle in Bihar; Body Tied to Cot After Killing, Claims Family.

Young Girl Raped by Three in Bihar

दिनांक-12.01.25 को एक युवक तथा एक युवती शाहकुंड थाना क्षेत्र स्थित पहाड़ पर घुमने गये थे । युवती के द्वारा दिये गये आवेदन के अनुसार शाम के समय में तीन अज्ञात युवकों ने युवक के साथ मारपीट की एवं युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म किया तथा मोबाईल एवं पैसे लेकर भाग गये ....... pic.twitter.com/5OE1fp3XCQ — Bhagalpur Police (@PoliceBhagalpur) January 13, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

