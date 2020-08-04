Ayodhya, August 4: Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony or bhumi pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared few images of the proposed model of the Ram Temple on Twitter. will be a unique example of Indian architecture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat are on the list of prominent invitees. The first invitation was sent to Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

Here are the images of the proposed model of Ram Temple:

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा। जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र। Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture. Here are some photos of the proposed model. जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/8kJ4qEYah2 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the venue at 12:30 pm on Wednesday A total of 175 invitations were issued for the landmark programme in Ayodhya, being held under COVID-19 restrictions.

