New Delhi, October 27: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Bombay Hospital as a precautionary measure, as confirmed by his office.

Ramdas Athawale got himself tested for coronavirus hours after he inducted actor Payal Ghosh in his party, Republican Party of India (Athawale), in a public ceremony which was attended by several others.

Later in the day, Ramdas Athwale complained of cough and body pain following which, he got himself tested for the infection. Ajit Pawar Tests Positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra Deputy CM Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai.

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, too, had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai on the advice of doctors where he is undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection.

