Rice at Rs 3 Per Kg and Wheat at Rs 2 Per Kg For 80 Crore People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 25: The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday announced the supply of rice and wheat to 80 crore people of the country at concessional rates during the lockdown period. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, during a press conference announced that the Centre would provide Rs 27/Kg wheat at Rs 2/Kg and Rs 37/Kg rice at Rs 3/Kg to 80 crore people of the country. These essential items will be provided in three months in advance. India May See Up to 13 Lakh Cases of COVID-19 by Mid-May, Scientists Warn.

The union minister also asked the people to stay at home and urged them to should not panic during the lockdown period as the government will ensure the proper supply of essential items. Javadekar asked the citizens of the country to maintain social distancing. He also said that all states had been directed to start helpline numbers. Coronavirus Outbreak: Infected Indian Will Pass Virus to 1.5 Person in Best-Case Scenario, 4 Persons in Worst-Case Scenario, Shows ICMR Study.

In India, 562 people have been tested for coronavirus until now. Ten deaths were also reported in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state where the confirmed cases have risen to 111 so far. Three people also lost their lives in the state.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdwon. The country will remain under complete shutdown till April 14. However, the government assured that the government would ensure that there should not be any shortage of essential goods in the country. As per government's advisory all grocery, milk and hospitals will remain open.

Meanwhile, over 18,000 deaths have been reported globally until now. Italy is the worst affected country. In the European country, close to 7,000 deaths have been reported so far.