A horrific accident occurred near Nelamangala (T Begur) in Bengaluru Rural, where a container truck fell on a Volvo car, resulting in the death of all six passengers on the spot. The victims, a family from Vijayapura, were travelling in the car when the tragic incident happened. According to reports, the container truck lost control and crashed into the Volvo car, causing severe damage. The accident took place on a busy stretch of the road, with local authorities and emergency teams quickly arriving at the scene. However, despite efforts, the six family members were pronounced dead at the spot due to the impact of the crash. The family was reportedly on their way to Bengaluru when the tragedy struck. Child Cheats Death in Bengaluru: Accident Video of Riderless-Bike Travelling 300 Metres With Kid Goes Viral.

6 Family Members from Vijayapura Killed as Container Truck Crashes into Volvo Car Near Bengaluru

Karnataka: A tragic accident occurred near Nelamangala (T Begur) in Bengaluru Rural, where a container fell on a Volvo car, killing all six passengers on the spot. The victims, a family from Vijayapura, were traveling in the car when the incident happened pic.twitter.com/U6dQtpYHze — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2024

