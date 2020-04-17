Sanitation Workers Boycott Work at Lucknow's King George Medical University Over Salary Due & Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, April 17: Amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, sanitation workers at the Shatabdi block of Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) have boycotted work after their salary has been reportedly deducted. Meanwhile, some workers also took part in the agitation as they claimed that they had not received a salary for the month of January. Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas LY Says ‘All Passes Issued Inside Hotspots Cancelled Except for Health, Police and Sanitation Workers’.

The sanitation workers told India Today that they received their full salary of Rs 8,800 till December, but they did not receive last month’s salary. They further added that after they started protesting the salary was provided to them after deduction. Some workers also claimed that their salary had been reduced to Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month and many have still not received their salary for the month of January. Coronavirus Lockdown Adds to Woes of Uttar Pradesh Farmers, No Farm Machines and Labour Available in Crucial Rabi Harvest Season.

They also alleged that they are also not getting weekly offs. Vijay Shankar Awasthi, the supervisor of the company that manages sanitation work on contract the Shatabdi block of the KGMU told the media house, “Out of the 66 workers, 18 have not received salaries for the month of January due to some issue.” Awasthi also assured to raise the issue with higher authorities. He said that the workers were getting different amount by the company which had the contract earlier. He also requested workers to resume the work.