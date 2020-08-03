New Delhi, August 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of "Sanskrit Diwas" or World Sanskrit Day. He shared his greetings with the people in Sanskrit. World Sanskrit Day is observed on the Poornima of the Shravana month. The main purpose of celebrating Sanskrit day is to promote its revival. World Sanskrit Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Observance That Celebrates the Ancient Indian Language.

The main objective of Sanskrit Diwas is to educate the younger generation of India about the ancient language which is believed to have originated around 3500 years ago. The aim is to promote the Sanskrit language and the need to protect our national heritage. World Sanskrit Day 2020: FAQs About Sanskrit Diwas That Aims to Revive And Create Awareness About the Sanskrit Language.

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

अद्य संस्कृतदिवसे ये संस्कृतभाषां पठन्ति तथा च जनेषु तस्याः प्रचारार्थं प्रयासं कुर्वन्ति तान् सर्वान् प्रणमामि। संस्कृतभाषा सुन्दरी भाषा अस्ति किञ्च सहस्रशः वर्षेभ्यः अस्माकं श्रेष्ठायाः संस्कृत्याः भागभूता अस्ति। आगामिषु वर्षेषु संस्कृतभाषायाः लोकप्रियता नितराम् अभिवर्धताम्। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

The Sanskrit language is also called as "Dev Vani" or God-language, it is believed to have created by God Brahma. According to Hindu mythology, God Brahma passed on the knowledge of Sanskrit language to the sages who later communicated it to the earthly disciples.

