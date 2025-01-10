Muzaffarnagar, January 10: Khatauli SDM Monalisa Johri, along with a police team, raided a suspected hotel-turned-hideout in Shahbazpur Tigahi village of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, uncovering an alleged sex racket. Acting on multiple complaints of ‘illegal’ activities, the SDM conducted a surprise raid at the hotel named Gold Diamond. During the operation, five women and four men were found having sex and were immediately taken into custody.

The SDM confirmed that the hotel had been operating without proper registration under the Sarai Act or any valid documentation. Additionally, basic legal requirements, such as maintaining a daily register, were also not fulfilled. The premises were sealed, and further investigation is underway. Prostitution Racket Busted in Bhubaneswar: 23 Women From Bangladesh Forced Into Sex Crime Rescued by Odisha Police, Probe Underway.

Speaking to the media, SDM Johri stated, “We had been receiving reports of unethical activities being conducted in hotels under the guise of regular operations. This raid confirms these suspicions. The individuals apprehended have been sent to the Khatauli police station, and further legal action will follow based on the investigation’s findings.” Sex Racket Bust in Bhopal: Police Conduct Surprise Raid on 18 Spa Centres Allegedly Engaged in Prostitution, Detain 68 Including 35 Women After Catching Them in Compromising Position.

She also warned other operators in the region, saying, “Any other establishment found engaging in similar unlawful activities will face strict action.”

The police released the detainees after issuing a stern warning. Meanwhile, higher authorities have been notified about the lack of compliance with legal formalities, and the matter is being closely monitored. Further raids are expected to follow as investigations progress.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).