Bhubaneswar, November 24: Bhubaneswar, Odisha's capital, has been rocked by a shocking revelation of a sex racket involving 23 Bangladeshi women reportedly forced into prostitution. Investigations reveal that the women, victims of a larger human trafficking network, were lured with promises of lucrative daily wages of INR 2,000 but instead subjected to exploitation and abuse.

The racket's modus operandi involved agents using WhatsApp and other social media platforms to contact clients, share photos of the women, and arrange meetings at pre-determined hotels after receiving advance payments. The racket came to light following the rescue of a minor girl near Link Road in Cuttack. Sex Racket Busted in Gurugram: 10 People Arrested, Including Two Women From Uzbekistan and Two From Bangladesh After Police Bust Prostitution Racket at Guesthouse in G Block of Sector 57.

Another woman, apprehended during a police raid, disclosed harrowing details of captivity and abuse, describing the operation as highly organised. Prostitution Racket Busted in Ulhasnagar: 15 Women From Bangkok Forced Into Sex Crime Rescued by Thane Police From Sitara Lodge, Manager Among 5 Arrested.

Authorities believe the women were trafficked from Bangladesh and held in captivity for years. Investigators are working to uncover the masterminds behind the operation, tracing the local agents who facilitated this network. The police have intensified efforts to dismantle the racket and bring the culprits to justice.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra stated, "We are closely monitoring such illegal activities in the Twin City. Intelligence has been gathered, and strict action will be taken against those involved."

