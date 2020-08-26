Assam, August 26: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter he informed that he tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. He urged people who came in contact with him to immediately go for a coronavirus test.

Earlier, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu had also tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus tally in the state currently stood at 94,592 out of which 19,515 cases are active cases. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 32 lakh with 67,151 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 32 Lakh Mark With 67,151 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 59,449.

Tarun Gogoi tests positive for coronavirus:

I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) August 26, 2020

Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for coronavirus. He would therefore not be attending the Assembly session that would start from today. Apart from the CM, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma have also tested positive for the virus.

