Botad, January 5: The Botad police have detained a woman, Jaya Sathadiya, for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide after a video emerged in which he accused her of mental harassment. Suresh Sathadiya (39) was found hanging in his home in Zamrala village, Botad district, on December 30.

In a heartbreaking video recorded before his death, Suresh, visibly distraught, accused Jaya of infidelity and mental torture. “Teach her a lesson she will remember for her entire life. She was neither mine nor her children’s,” he said. The couple had been married for 17 years and had four children—two daughters aged 15 and 10, and two sons aged six and four. ‘Harshest Punishment Possible Should Be Given to My Wife’: Man Consumes Poison, Dies by Suicide in Hamirpur, Blames Wife and Mother-in-Law in Emotional Video.

According to the FIR lodged by Suresh’s father, Babu Sathadiya, Jaya frequently argued with Suresh and often left to stay at her parents’ home. On the day of the incident, Suresh had visited his in-laws’ house to persuade Jaya to return, but she refused. He then returned home, recorded the video, and took his own life. The video, found on his mobile phone, was not sent or shared. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Court Grants Bail to All Accused, Including Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania.

Deputy Superintendent of Police NP Ahir stated that Jaya has been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita for abetment to suicide. "We have detained the woman and sent the video for forensic analysis. Her remand will be sought to investigate further," he added.

The complaint was filed after the family completed Suresh's post-death rituals. The case highlights the devastating consequences of unresolved marital conflicts and alleged harassment.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

