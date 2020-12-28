Dehradun, December 28: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun for treatment, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. According to Rawat's physician Dr NS Bisht, an infection has been detection in his chest. Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 and went into home isolation soon after. He was admitted to Doon Hospital on Sunday due to fever and mild infection in the lungs, reports said.

Rawat, after contracting the infection, had appealed to all those who have come into contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said: "I had got Covid test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don't have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation. "I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he added. India Reports 20,021 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Recoveries Near 98-Lakh Mark; Death Toll at 1,47,901.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun: CMO As per his physician Dr NS Bisht, infection has been detection in his chest. Rawat tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. https://t.co/8gnaKZA7Ix — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

In Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 tally mounted to 89,218 with 374 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With 13 more fatalities, the death toll in the hill state mounted to 1,476, a health bulletin said. Dehradun reported the highest 152 cases, followed by Nainital 53, Haridwar 42, Uttarkashi 36, Udham Singh Nagar 20, Pithoragarh 29, among other districts.

