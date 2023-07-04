Mehsana, July 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School in Boriyavi village of this Gujarat district. This project, costing Rs 75 crore and spanning 11 acres of land, marks the first Sainik School in the country to be operated by a cooperative organisation. Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Anchal Kund Dham in Chhindwara District (Watch Video).

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput, and Cooperation Minister Jagdish Panchal. The management of Shri Moti Bhai R. Chowdhury Sagar Sainik School will be overseen by Dudh Sagar Research and Development Association (DURDA), an entity of Dudh Sagar Dairy. The Defence Ministry granted permission for the establishment of this Sainik School on August 2, 2022. Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh: BJP-Apna Dal Alliance Has Rid UP of 'Divisive' SP, BSP, Says Union Home Minister.

Union Minister Lays Foundation Stone for Sainik Schook in Mehsana:

Laid the foundation of Shri Motibhai R Choudhury Sagar Sainik School by Dudhsagar Dairy in Mehsana, Gujarat virtually today. સૈનિક સ્કૂલો દેશભરના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઉચ્ચ ગુણવત્તાયુક્ત શિક્ષણ આપવાની સાથે તેમનામાં દેશભક્તિની ભાવના કેળવવાનું કામ કરી રહી છે. મોદીજીના નેતૃત્વમાં PPP મોડલ… pic.twitter.com/Gh091eJaDc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2023

In the academic year 2022-2023, a total of 50 students, including 46 boys and four girls, were enrolled in this esteemed Sagar Sainik School. For the academic year 2023-2024, the number of seats has been increased to 80, including a 10 per cent reservation for girls. Currently, 55 students, comprising 51 boys and 4 girls, are studying in the sixth standard at MIDFT (Mansinghbhai Institute of Dairy and Food Technology) located at Dudh Sagar Dairy.

