UP Shocker: Group Caught Writing on Stamped Answer Sheets at School Clerk's House, 10 Arrested

Sized stamped answer sheets (Photo Credits: Deoria Police)

Lucknow, March 1: Ten people were arrested after a raid on a school clerk's house in Deoria where they were writing on stamped answer sheets to help students cheat in the Uttar Pradesh Board's class 12 test. The clerk, who is absconding, was allegedly using his residence as an exam centre where "test solvers" would work on stamped answer sheets, which would be later added to the answer sheets of students, police told NDTV. 359 Students Caught Cheating in UP Board Exams.

The "test solvers" are young males and females who are suspected to have recieved money from students who want to cheat in the examination. A video taken by the police during the raid shows an inspector asking boys and girls present at the clerk's home what they were doing and why they were in the house. "We are solving exam papers," one of the girls can be heard replying. It was also learnt that stamped answer sheets had been given to many students.

"We recieved information that stamped answer sheets are being written at a clerk's house. Following inputs, we raided his house and seized several stamped answer sheets. A total of 10 accused have been arrested," a senior police officer said. UP Board Exam 2020: After Class 12 Physics Question Paper Leak, Board Likely to Conduct Re-Examination.

Deoria Police on Sizure of Stamped Answer Sheets From Clerk's House:

According to police, two students who paid for cheating have been identified, while efforts were on to identify other students and school officials involved in the matter. The modus operandi was to get solved exam papers on the stamped answer sheets by outsiders and later attached them with the answer sheets of students who paid. Answer sheets are stamped as a security feature to prevent cheating.

Last month, a school principal was arrested after he was caught on camera giving tips to students on cheating in board exams. At least 56 lakh students will appear for the Uttar Pradesh board's class 10 and class 12 exams. To prevent cheating, the state government has set up a monitoring unit and installed CCTV cameras at the exam centres.