Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 75% of Migrants Who Returned from Mumbai, 50% From Delhi Are COVID-19 Positive; Congress Asks Him To Share Data

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, May 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath on Monday said that minimum 25 lakh migrants have returned back to the state amid the novel coronavirus crisis. During the webinar, Yogi said that 75 percent those coming from Mumbai, the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, and 50 percent workers returning from Delhi are infected with the virus. Yogi Adityanath Govt to Provide Social Security, Insurance to Labourers, Says 'No State Can Take Manpower from UP Without Govt's Permission'.

CM Yogi also spoke about work done by the state government to contain the spread. The migrant labourers have been returning back to their native states since May 1 after the Centre started Shramik special trains. Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of special trains ferrying stranded citizens. Rahul Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath's Permission Remark on Migrant Workers, Calls it 'Absolute Absurd'.

Yogi Adityanath Claims 75% of Maharashtra Returnees, 50% From Delhi Are COVID-19 Positive:

उप्र के मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ के बयान को आधार बनाकर देखा जाए तो यूपी में लाखों में संक्रमण फैल चुका है। लेकिन इसे सरकारी आंकड़ों में छुपाने की कोशिश हो रही है? या फिर मुख्यमंत्री ने भी प्रधानमंत्री की तरह अपनी विफलता को छिपाने की भूमिका मजदूरो के कंधे पर बनाना शुरू कर दिया है ! pic.twitter.com/EVj8TSyIu9 — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a jibe at Adityanath over his statement that people returning to Uttar Pradesh from other states were raising the number of COVID-19 cases and asked him to share the testing and infection data with full transparency.

"Heard the UP Chief Minister's statement. According to him, 75 per cent of returnees from Maharashtra, 50 per cent from Delhi and 25 per cent from other states have tested Covid-19 positive. According to the state government figures, around 25 lakh people have returned to UP," she said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Questioning the Chief Minister, Gandhi said did he mean there were more than 10 lakh people affected by Covid-19 in the state. The state government statistics say the total number of Covid-19 affected persons in UP is 6,228 (as of Monday). "What's the basis of statistics of infection reported by him? Where did this percentage of returned migrants come from," she remarked.

If there was some truth in the Chief Minister's statement then the state government should share the testing and infection data with the people, she said and added, it should also tell us about the preparation to control the infection.

(With IANS Inputs)