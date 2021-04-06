Bareilly, April 6: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man was allegedly set on fire for staking his ex-girlfriend on Monday in the Bahedi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The victim was admitted to a private hospital after the incident. His condition is reported to be critical.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the man used to stalk her ex-girlfriend, and on Monday, he tried to enter her home. The man is married and had one and a half-year-old son. The girl reportedly parted ways with the victim after knowing the truth. However, the man kept following her. Ahmedabad Shocker: Husband and Son Thrash Woman With Iron Pipe for Talking on Phone.

An FIR has been registered in the case against the girl and her kin under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the girl told the police that the man set himself on fire as she refused to meet him. Man Dies After Being Set on Fire in UP.

“We were informed by a caller that the man had set himself afire. Immediately, a police team was sent to the village, and the victim was rushed to a hospital.,” reported the media house quoting Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan as saying. Meanwhile, the man and his elder brother alleged that he was set on fire by the girl’s father and brother. The police are investigating the matter. The victim is a resident of the Faridpur area of the district.

