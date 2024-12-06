Jalna, December 6: A man was arrested in Jalna’s Tikri village on Thursday night, December 5, after he killed his wife and her suspected lover in a fit of rage. The accused attacked the victims with an axe upon discovering them in a compromising position at his home. The accused had been away the previous evening, and upon his return, he found the two together and attacked them. The accused was arrested soon after fleeing the scene, and investigations are underway.

The shocking incident took place late at night in Tikri village when the 28-year-old accused, identified as Kunwar Singh, returned home unexpectedly and discovered his wife, Arti, aged 30, with a fellow villager, identified as 40-yead-old Chhavi Nath. According to The Times of India report, Singh, enraged at the sight, grabbed an axe and attacked both individuals. Chhavi Nath succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Arti was critically wounded and later died. The commotion alerted nearby villagers, who informed the authorities. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Son’s Second Marriage, Man Kills Six-Year-Old Boy Grandson in Lalitpur.

Police investigations revealed that Singh had temporarily left home on Wednesday evening, during which Arti had invited Chhavi Nath to their house. The accused claimed to have acted in a fit of rage upon witnessing the scene. Circle Officer Shailendra Kumar Bajpayee confirmed that the killings were motivated by suspicions of an extramarital affair. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene shortly after being notified by locals and initiated post-mortem procedures for the deceased. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Girl Subjected to Physical Abuse by ‘Tantrik’ and His Associate; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Singh attempted to flee the scene after the attack but was arrested by police within hours. He is currently in custody and being interrogated to gather further details about the crime. Authorities are also questioning villagers to understand the events leading up to the incident.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).