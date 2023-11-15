Kaushambhi, November 15: A woman in Kaushambhi district was taken into police custody after she allegedly assaulted a youth and severed his private parts with a sharp-edged object on Tuesday.

The assault took place in the Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district. The injured man, who is said to be the woman’s neighbour, has been hospitalised in a critical condition. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Convict Cuts Off His Private Parts with Blade in Etawah Jail.

The accused has admitted to the crime. Sources said that the victim had reportedly attempted to assault the accused which led to the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).