Dehradun, December 27: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was admitted at the Doon Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday. The doctors attending him said Rawat's condition was fine but he was hospitalised as a precautionary measure after developing a mild fever.

Dr Anurag Agarwal, nodal officer for COVID-19 at Doon Hospital, told reporters that no speculations should be made on the Chief Minister's health. Rawat is expected to remain in the hospital for a short period. Trivendra Singh Rawat Tests COVID-19 Positive, Uttarakhand CM Has No Symptoms.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was tested positive for coronavirus on December 18. After he was diagnosed with the disease, Rawat remained in self-isolation.

Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand CM had quarantined himself at home twice. In September, he went into isolation after his officer on special duty tested positive for the contagious disease.

In June, the Chief Minister and two of his Cabinet colleagues went into isolation after a Minister Satpal Maharaj had tested positive.

Uttarakhand is one of the moderately affected states due to coronavirus in India. The province has so far reported more than 89,000 Covid-19 positive cases and 1,483 fatalities.

