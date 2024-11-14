Varanasi, November 14: What happens when a simple clerical error leads to an alarming situation for several young girls? In a shocking incident from Varanasi's Malhiya village, Uttar Pradesh, at least 40 unmarried girls were mistakenly registered as pregnant under the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s nutrition tracker program. The error, which resulted in the girls receiving messages about accessing maternal health services, caused panic and confusion among the recipients and their families. The mix-up, traced to a clerical mistake by the local Anganwadi worker, is now under investigation.
According to an India Today report, the girls, mostly from the Sahni and Mallein bastis of the village, received messages suggesting they were breastfeeding mothers eligible for services like hot meals, nutritional support, and health monitoring. The messages congratulated the recipients on the successful registration of their "child" in the nutrition tracker, causing confusion and alarm. Varanasi Hospital Dance Video: Doctors, Nurses Seen Dancing Inside Deen Dayal Upadhyaya District Hospital While Celebrating Nurse’s Promotion in Uttar Pradesh.
The situation quickly escalated when the affected girls, including Rekha and Rakhi Sahani, raised their concerns with the village head, Amit Patel. Patel, as reported by India Today, was shocked by the incident and questioned how such a mistake could affect so many people. The issue was traced back to the local Anganwadi worker, who had mistakenly mixed up voter registration forms with the nutrition program registration. In an attempt to link Aadhaar cards with voter IDs, the Anganwadi worker had collected photocopies of the girls' Aadhaar cards and erroneously registered them as pregnant. Varanasi Gupta Murder Case: After 5 Members of Family Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh, Police Looking for Missing Relative, To Question Tenants in Mumbai.
Following the complaints, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Varanasi, Himanshu Nagpal, ordered an investigation. Preliminary findings confirmed that no nutritional aid had been disbursed under these incorrect registrations, but the incident raised concerns over the possibility of embezzlement of public resources. The Anganwadi worker has been issued a notice, and further action is expected after the investigation is completed.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).