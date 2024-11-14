According to an India Today report, the girls, mostly from the Sahni and Mallein bastis of the village, received messages suggesting they were breastfeeding mothers eligible for services like hot meals, nutritional support, and health monitoring. The messages congratulated the recipients on the successful registration of their "child" in the nutrition tracker, causing confusion and alarm. Varanasi Hospital Dance Video: Doctors, Nurses Seen Dancing Inside Deen Dayal Upadhyaya District Hospital While Celebrating Nurse’s Promotion in Uttar Pradesh.

The situation quickly escalated when the affected girls, including Rekha and Rakhi Sahani, raised their concerns with the village head, Amit Patel. Patel, as reported by India Today, was shocked by the incident and questioned how such a mistake could affect so many people. The issue was traced back to the local Anganwadi worker, who had mistakenly mixed up voter registration forms with the nutrition program registration. In an attempt to link Aadhaar cards with voter IDs, the Anganwadi worker had collected photocopies of the girls' Aadhaar cards and erroneously registered them as pregnant.

Following the complaints, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Varanasi, Himanshu Nagpal, ordered an investigation. Preliminary findings confirmed that no nutritional aid had been disbursed under these incorrect registrations, but the incident raised concerns over the possibility of embezzlement of public resources. The Anganwadi worker has been issued a notice, and further action is expected after the investigation is completed.