New Delhi, March 31: Heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of northeastern states of India till April 1, 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 31 and over Arunachal Pradesh from March 31 to April 1. The heavy rainfall is likely to cause landslides and inundation of low-lying areas at isolated places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during this time, the IMD warned. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

The IMD said that under the influence of strong lower level south-westerlies from the Bay of Bengal and other favourable meteorological conditions, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms along with lightning were very likely over Northeast India till April 1 with maximum activity on March 31. Moreover, widespread rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 4 days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during March 31-April 1, 2021", the IMD said.

Giving details about the weather conditions across India, the IMD said that the maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 3-5 degree Celsius over the plains of Northwest India during the next 2 days leading to abatement of heat wave conditions over Rajasthan from today. "Another heatwave spell is likely over the plains of Northwest India from April 3, 2021", the IMD said.

