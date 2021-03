Fire Breaks Out in Darjeeling's Hotel:

West Bengal: A fire broke out at a hotel in Darjeeling. Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties or injuries reported. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LgjQX1c1Ru — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

