In a shocking incident at Mumbai Airport, a woman was caught on video physically assaulting a cab driver after missing her flight. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman chasing the driver, hurling abuse, and hitting him with kicks and punches in a fit of rage. The altercation reportedly began when the woman, who arrived late at the airport, vented her frustration on the cab driver rather than acknowledging her own delay. Responding to the viral video, Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted "Request you to report the matter at the nearest police station where the incident occurred." Mumbai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Raping 20-Year-Old Woman in Vasai, Case Registered.

Woman Assaults Cab Driver at Airport After Missing Flight

Request you to report the matter at nearest police station where the incident occurred. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 24, 2025

