Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): A 20-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after shooting himself on Friday, said police.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Harsh Mhaske. He was the son of a police constable living in the limits of NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

"The deceased was a 20-year-old youth. The deceased's father works in the Special Protection Unit of Mumbai Police. He died by suicide by shooting himself," said Mumbai Police.

An investigation on the matter is underway.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

