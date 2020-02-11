Counting of votes begun at 8 am in all 70 constituencies of Delhi including Narela, Badli, Bawana, Rithala, Mundka, Kirari, Nangloi Jat, Sultan Pur Majra, Mangol Puri and Rohini assembly segments of North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Delhi, February 10: After the high-pitched campaigning and voting on February 8, the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The final results of 2020 Delhi polls are expected to be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) by evening. Stay with LatestLY to catch the live updates on Delhi Vidhan Sabha Results 2020 of Narela, Badli, Bawana, Rithala, Mundka, Kirari, Nangloi Jat, Sultan Pur Majra, Mangol Puri and Rohini assembly segments of North West Lok Sabha constituency.

In Narela assembly constituency, the main contest was between Aam Aadmi Party’s sitting MLA Sharad Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Neel Daman Khatri and the Congress’s Siddharth Kundu. The Kirari assembly seat saw a fight between AAP's Rituraj Singh, BJP's Anil Jha and RJD's Md Riyazuddin Khan.

Arvind Kejriwal's Party gave ticket Rajesh Bansiwala from Rohini, while the BJP fielded sitting MLA Vijendra Gupta. Congress candidate Sumesh Gupta fought from the seat. From Mundka, the AAP replaced its sitting MLA Sukhvir Singh and gave a ticket to Dharampal Lakra. BJP's Azad Singh fought from the seat, while Congress fielded Naresh Kumar.

From Rithala, the Arvind Kejriwal's party reposted faith in sitting MLA Mohinder Goyal, while BJP and Congress fielded Manish Chaudhry and Pradeep Kumar Pandey respectively. The Sultanpur Majra assembly seat saw a fight between AAP's Mukesh Kumar, BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya and Congress' Jai Kishan.

In Bawana assembly constituency, the main contest was between Aam Aadmi Party’s Jai Bhagwan, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravinder Kumar and the Congress’s Surender Kumar.

The remaining three assembly seats – Badli, Nangloi Jat and Mangol Puri of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha also witnessed a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP and the Congress. The AAP, BJP and Congress had fielded Ajesh Yadav, Vijay Kumar Bhagat and Devender Yadav in Badli, respectively.

The Nangloi Jat assembly saw a battle between AAP's sitting legislator Raghuvinder Shokeen, BJP's Sumanlata Shokeen and Congress's Mandeep Singh. From Mangol Puri, the AAP reposted faith in sitting MLA Rakhi Birla, while BJP and Congress fielded Kamarsingh Karma and Rajesh Lilotia respectively.