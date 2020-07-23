Jaipur, July 23: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan following the rebellion by his now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot and his loyal MLAs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asserted that he enjoys a full majority in the Assembly.

Addressing the media here, he said: "We have a majority and will call a session soon as the Congress MLAs are standing together." Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot Crisis: Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi Wants 'Direction' Word Dropped from High Court Order.

On the Pilot camp going to court, he said, "Those who went to court have committed a mistake. The court case has no relation to anti-defection law. It is connected to the fact that we called two CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meetings so that those who had gone can come back, but they did not come.

"It seemed that they had intentions of parting ways. Our Chief Whip filed a petition in this regard. In fact, a Speaker can issue notice, call them and talk to them. The debate hovers around this subject and has no relation with the anti-defection act."

Gehlot also claimed that the rebel MLAs have been held hostage.

"Those who have been held hostage, and are under (the eye of) bouncers... we hope that when they come back, they will vote with us. We have a full majority even without them. On the same basis, we will go to the house and prove our majority."

He also slammed the raids being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department, including on his elder brother's office and farm house in Rajasthan.

"The way raids have been started by the ED, the CBI, the IT etc under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule on directions of (Home Minister) Amit Shah, will not stop us from exposing the BJP's ideology."

"Earlier, we came to know about raids after they were being conducted. However, now, we start getting news three-four days ahead that raids will be conducted," he quipped. Sachin Pilot vs Gehlot Govt: Supreme Court Declines Stay on Release of Rajasthan HC Verdict Tomorrow.

Gehlot also termed the BJP a "fascist party", which is "engaged in killing democracy". "It is only the Congress party which can fight its ideology."

"During the time of corona, the BJP is trying to topple our government," he said, adding that the "nation will never forgive them for this act".

