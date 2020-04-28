Suresh Tiwari, BJP MLA Who Asked People Not to Buy Vegetables From Muslims, Defends His Remarks, Asks 'Did I Say Anything Wrong?'

BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow, April 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Tiwari, whose video asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslims amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown went viral and drew ire, on Tuesday defended his controversial remarks. Suresh Tiwari, an MLA from Deoria, remained defiant and said he made the comments while responding to complaints of his constituents.

A 14-second long video clip of Tiwari speaking in his constituency went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the 74-year-old BJP leader is heard saying in Hindi: "Keep one thing in mind. I am telling everyone openly. There is no need to buy vegetables from 'Miyas' (Muslims)." He was referring to the vegetable vendors from the Muslim community. He later admitted that he made those remarks, saying: "Did I say anything wrong?" Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

Suresh Tiwari Calls For Boycott of Muslim Vegetable Vendors:

BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari told people in Deoria district not to purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors. "Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from Miyas [Muslims]," he is seen telling people, including govt officials. pic.twitter.com/1K8YkSFBez — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 28, 2020

"I was in my constituency and I was interacting with a group of 10-12 people. We started having a conversation over the lockdown. I was told that Muslim vendors who are selling vegetables are spitting on them," Tiwari said. "So I told them that I cannot do anything but they should avoid buying from these vendors to make sure that they don't get coronavirus. When people are asking what to do.... what should an MLA say? Did I say anything wrong? Why make it a big issue?" he asked. How to Wash Fruits and Vegetables amid Coronavirus Outbreak? If You're Using Soap or Detergents to Wash Them, Here's Why You Should STOP.

Suresh Tiwari Remains Defiant:

Thread ... This is Suresh Tiwari , a @BJP4UP MLA from east UP . A video of him asking for a boycott of Muslim vegetable vendors in #lockdown is viral. Today, when asked, the MLA said he had done nothing wrong and that he was only reacting to complaints of spitting .... pic.twitter.com/OgtCiR97il — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) April 28, 2020

The BJP legislator then attempted to drag AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi into the controversy. "(AIMIM chief Asaduddin) Owaisi says objectionable things about Hindus. No one bothers and an MLA just told people in his constituency something for their benefit and so much of an issue has happened," he told the reporters. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week spoke against communalising the pandemic.

"COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," PM Modi said.