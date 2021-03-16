Kolkata, March 16: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari has filed an objection with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the rejection of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nomination from Nandigram assembly constituency. Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Mamata Banerjee, in her election affidavit, did not disclose criminal proceedings against her, including a disproportionate asset case, probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 'Mamata Banerjee is Liar': Suvendu Adhikari Launches Scathing Attack on WB CM.

Adhikari, in his letter to the returning officer of Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore, stated that at least five cases had been pending against Banerjee at various police stations in Assam and she was also named a disproportionate asset case. "Under the circumstances, we humbly pray that the nomination of the candidate Mamata Banerjee be forthwith rejected," Adhikari wrote. The TMC turncoat is contesting against Banerjee from Nandigram. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: I Will Quit As Political Strategist if BJP Crosses 100 Seats, Reiterates Prashant Kishor.

While the returning officer has not responded, a senior official of the CBI told Hindustan Times that the woman named in the disproportionate asset case is not Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, but the wife of a central government employee with a similar name. "The central government employee was employed in Asansol Durgapur zone at that time. Even though his wife Mamata Banerjee was not named in the FIR her name was included in the charge sheet later. This is not the chief minister," the official was quoted as saying.

Nonetheless, the stat BJP unit has also moved the ECI with the same complaint. Reacting to this, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said it is an attempt by the BJP to "malign" Banerjee's image. "While the people of Bengal would respond to this, the TMC as a party would also think whether any further steps could be taken," Ghosh said.

West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Polling will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Polling in Nandigram will take place in the second phase. The results will be declared on May 2.

