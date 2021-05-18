New Delhi, May 18: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed concern over the Narendra Modi government's preparedness and plans as experts forecast a likely COVID-19 3.0, which could prove deadly for children.

"In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place. India's future needs for the present Modi system' to be shaken out of sleep," Gandhi tweeted. Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Narendra Modi, Says 'Lot Common in PM and PM CARES Ventilators'

His remarks came after several countries started approving a COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12-15 years.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill also tweeted: "Sincerely hope especially for sake of India's children that BJP government is preparing for anticipated 3rd #COVID19 wave beyond giving advice of eating dark chocolate & drinking cow urine..."

"Has a GOI task force of paediatricians been formed? Or the plan is to play the usual helpless card?" Shergill mocked.

In the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic crisis youngsters were badly affected.

On Tuesday, India recorded 4,329 deaths in 24 hours, highest in a day as 2.63 lakh fresh cases were reported.

