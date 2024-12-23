As we look ahead to 2025, it's time to explore the fashion trends that are gradually fading from prominence. The year 2024 was marked by an explosion of diverse styles, with numerous trends reaching their zenith and capturing widespread attention. However, as we transition into the new year, it's clear that the fashion landscape is evolving, and certain trends will be left behind. Designers and style influencers are beginning to pivot, signalling a shift in preferences and aesthetics that will redefine what we see on runways and in streetwear. This shift invites us to consider not only what styles are waning but also what fresh influences and innovations are emerging to take their place in the ever-changing world of fashion. The New Colour ‘Mocha Mousse’ by Pantone Is Poised To Take Centre Stage in 2025.

Neon colors? Yeah, they're losing their shine in 2025. Instead, expect to see a lot of muted tones like Mocha Mousse, which is the Pantone Color of the Year for 2025.

Cargo trousers were all the rage with their baggy fit and utility pockets, but they're set to drop off the womenswear scene next year. They made a comeback in 2023 alongside the whole Y2K vibe.

Speaking of Y2K, that whole aesthetic is starting to fizzle out. Styles like butterfly crop tops, shiny materials, and low-rise jeans, which remind us of Paris Hilton’s trademark looks, are going to get left behind in 2025.

Then there’s Barbie pink, which has been everywhere thanks to the Barbiecore trend and Greta Gerwig's film. It’s been a favourite for a while, but come 2025, it’ll be out of fashion. Jewelry Trends for the Festive Season That Will Make You the Star of the Party.

The TikTok-inspired Coquette style, featuring miniskirts and cute details like bows and puff sleeves, is also on its way out.

Parachute trousers made waves in the Summer of 2024, but they are fading from the spotlight as well. We can't fully say goodbye to Aestheleisure, but it might stay where it belongs.

And that joggers-and-hoodie combo that was our go-to look during the pandemic? It’s slowly being replaced by more polished loungewear, blending comfy pieces with some fancier items.

Lastly, the long denim skirt that popped up on celebs in the Summer of 2024 is giving way to something classier: the pencil skirt.

