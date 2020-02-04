Billie Eilish Turns Cover Girl for Vogue March Edition; ‘Spring Awakening’ Issue Elegantly Presents Popstar in True Signature Style (View Photos)

Billie Eilish Turns Cover Girl for Vogue March Edition (Photo Credits: voguemagazine/ Instagram)

Billie Eilish is on cloud nine now, and probably beyond that. The 18-year-old dominated the Grammys 2020 after she took home awards in five major categories. The pop sensation is only the second and youngest person to win all top four Grammys on the same night. Now she has hit another milestone—cover girl for Vogue March edition. The magazine has shared the photos on its Instagram account, and fans just cannot keep their calm. Seems like 2020, so far has been extremely good to the singer. Not one, the popstar landed in three covers with a fourth digital exclusive. Now you know, why Billie probably over the moon! Vogue’s “Spring Awakening,” issue elegantly presents the singer in her true signature style. All You Need to Know About the Bad Guy Singer, Billie Eilish Who Made History At Grammys 2020.

The teen sensation graces the Vogue covers by sporting oversized streetwear. In one of the magazine’s ‘Spring Awakening,’ issue, the "When The Party’s Over,” wore a Versace parka, with the print reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Grammys gown. In another, she striped Gucci shirt with a matching necklace. She also sported a lime green Prada jacket that rightly matches her famous roots. Acclaimed photographers created the three covers. The final cover (digital), the singer is illustrated by a 16-year-old Russian artist, Nastya Kovtun, where she wore a floral print T-shirt dress from Louis Vuitton. Grammy Awards 2020 Red Carpet Highlights: Check Out all the Big Names who Graced the Awards Night.

Billie Eilish in Vogue Cover:

Does the Print Ring Any Bell?

Everything Lime!

Billie Eilish on Vogue Digital Cover:

In every single cover, the “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” singer’s signature style is clearly visible. Although each one was captured by different photographers and they all perfectly display what the teen sensation is all about. Her ocean eyes, signature lime-green hair, long nails and her love for oversized jackets! With this, Billie has crossed yet another career milestone off her list.