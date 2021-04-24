Summer is here and with this, if you are the one who is scrolling the Instagram feed looking for some 'beat the heat' kinda outfits, then, the stunning beauty Ananya Panday's IG account should be on your list. She's a fab actress, youth icon, and at the same a fashion stunner. In quite a short time in the industry, she has proved that her style is unique and always in trend. The SOTY 2 babe's wardrobe has a wide range of outfits that are quirky and out-of-the-box. Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Elegant on Star Vs Food As She Stuns in an Icy Blue Shirt Dress Worth Rs 4500!

Coming to the point, from pretty, casuals to off-duty, Ananya's style is always on point. The actress’s IG wall is filled with printed dresses and poll side selfies, which make it so perfect for the summer. We know, there are tonnes of ah-mazing couture on her feed, but fret not, as we've curated a list and we know you'll heart it. So, here's a look at our favorites outfits from the actress' wardrobe that will amp up your summer style this season. Ananya Panday's Glamorous Looks on Peacock Magazine's January 2020 Edition Are 'Two' Hot to Handle!

Printed Co-Ords - A Must-Have!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The White Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The Trend That's Everywhere - Tie-Dye!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Colour Bomb!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Some Boho Chic Realness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Subtle Shades Work Wonders During Summers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Pastels Never Go Out of Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Floral Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In Case, You Wanna Add Oomph To Your Personality This Season!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

POP, Like There's No Tomorrow, Courtesy, All Things Neon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In each frame, Ananya looks GORG. FYI, the above looks are just for inspiration and you can style them the AP way or you can add your own twist to it. As we all know, that fashion is personal and so it differs from person to person. But having said that, Ananya is definitely the millennial trendsetter, you should follow and take inspo from.

Meanwhile, workwise, Ananya will be next seen in a Pan-India film, Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. That's not it, as she also has Shakun Batra's flick wherein we will see her opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Stay stylish always!

