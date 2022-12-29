Whoever said pink looks cute has clearly not seen Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe. The Dhadak beauty definitely makes this shade look hot and not cute. Pink as a colour is stereotypically associated with girls but that's not the case anymore. Men are increasingly growing fond of this shade and are nailing it like a pro. While the colour does look cute, in most cases, it can also make your outfit look chic and sexy if styled right. And if you're amongst those who are immensely fond of pink, then this article is just for you. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Dhupia, Who Wore this Black Kaftan Better?

With New Year parties being planned, we suggest you ditch the classic LBDs (Little Black Dress) and pick a vibrant shade instead. And when we say vibrant, we mean something as happening as pink! One look at Janhvi Kapoor's previous fashion avatars and you're convinced that pink can look hot if worn right. Even if you're planning to wear pink for your night parties and not just day brunches, you can still emerge as a show stealer. From corset dresses to classic minis, the shade looks good in any and every silhouette and we have Kapoor proving this point. Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Outfits That Will Strike a Chord with Girls-Next-Door!

So, without wasting any more time, let's quickly delve into Janhvi Kapoor's best looks in pink!

How About Pink With Bling?

A Classic Pink Mini Dress

Something Chic

Pink is the New Black

Corset Dresses Are In Vogue

So, are you ready to wear pink this New Year's eve?

