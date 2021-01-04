Telly world’s leggy lass Aishwarya Sakhuja hardly needs any intro. She has been part of many TV shows, however, is popularly known for her role as Toasty in Saas Bina Sasural. Currently, she is playing the negative role of Ahana Khurana in Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein and boy she’s slaying it. Apart from bringing her A-game in acting, the beauty’s saree style as a baddie on the show has also been the talk of he town. From flaunting never seen before kinda blouse designs, oxidised jewellery to edgy patterns, Aishwarya as Ahana is a stunner when it comes to fashion. Saas Bina Sasural 2 Is Happening, Makers Approach Aishwarya Sakhuja.

And as the television actress celebrates her birthday on January 4, 2021, we are in a mood to laud her onscreen style sense. The major highlight of Aishwarya’s onscreen character’s fashion shenanigan is that it’s authentic which makes her stand out from the herd. So, without much of blah blah, let’s take a look at some of the best fashion gems from Aishwarya aka Ahana’s wardrobe. Yeh Hai Chahatein: Ujda Chaman Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja to Play a Negative Role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Spin-Off Serial.

Indeed A Gorgeous Six-Yard!

This Off-Shoulder Puffed Sleeves Blouse Is Just Wow!

Bold, Daring And Sexy!

Now That’s What We Call A Millennial Saree!

Aishwarya aka Ahana Looking Pretty In A Kanjivaram!

Stunning Is The Word!

Seductress In Black!

This Six-Yard Gives Quite A Retro Vibe!

She's Slaying It In A Saree With A Slit!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the most daring outfits flaunted by Aishwarya. Considering she essays the role of a baddie on the small screen, her style quotient blends in quite well with her personality. Kudos to the stylist here. Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Sakhuja. Stay tuned!

