Anushka Sharma Mesmerizes in a Mermaid Sequined Dress With a Sublime Charm in Tow!

Anushka Sharma in Tanieya Khanuja for YRF's 50th anniversary

In the now fashion-obsessed B-town, the reticent Anushka Sharma is a delight for fashion lovers. For starters, she conspires a distinct style play that is always astounding and never OTT with her fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai. Secondly, the self-confessed recluse keeps us hooked to her shenanigans with hubby Virat Kohli, surfacing only when there is a film on the anvil. Sharma relies on the good old mantra of keeping it chic, keeping it classy always! A quintessential outsider who was scouted by Yash Raj Films, Anushka Sharma strikes an instant chord with her off-screen spontaneity and affable charm. Armed with a strong sense of self, it would be quite safe to say that Anushka has not only carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her unconventional roles but also curated a distinct style arsenal. Anushka Sharma turned up the subtle glam knob for the 50th celebration of Yash Raj Films in the film industry. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the YRF girl took to an iridescent white bodycon dress from designer Tanieya Khanuja's Spring Summer 2020 collection.

It would be safe to say that Anushka finds the perfect balance of all that is in vogue and yet comfortable all whilst nonchalantly giving us wardrobe goals that are achievable and enviable as well. Here’s a closer look at Anushka’s sequinned style play. Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Disha Patani? Who Wore The Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Beaded Gown Better?

Anushka Sharma - A Mermaid Moment

It was an iridescent white bodycon dress from the designer's Spring Summer 2020 collection that was showcased at the recently concluded LFW Spring/Summer 2020 runway. The sequined number in mermaid scale-like style was complemented with strappy sandals. Makeup artist Daniel Bauer gave her nude makeup with defined eyes while hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou gave her center-parted pulled back low back hairdo. Anushka Sharma Sports a Prada Jacket, the Price Will Have You Picking Up Your Dropped Jaws!

Anushka Sharma in Tanieya Khanuja for YRF's 50th-anniversary celebrations

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen as Aafia Bhinder, an NSAR (a fictional space research facility) scientist with cerebral palsy in Zero, a romantic comedy-drama, directed by Aanand L. Rai with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.