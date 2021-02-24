A #BawseGirl that she is, Gauahar Khan regaled us in 2020 with her shaadi shenanigans and her stint back in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Senior. The model turned actress is revered by her heady fan following on social media for her musings is back to doing what she does the best - Slay! She appears as Maithili Sharan in Amazon Prime Video's newest offering, a political drama Tandav. The promotions saw Gauahar opt for a power dressing and stun in a metallic suit by Neetu Rohra. Styled by Devki B, Gauahar owned the risque style with a rare subtlety and oodles of panache. Her fashionable offerings have always been a hoot and border high on effortlessly chicness and fuss free vibes. While she styles her own looks most of the time, she seeks out fashion stylist Devki's keen styling sensibilities from time to time.

Gauahar Khan cemented her place as an exceptional actress with an engaging screen presence in films like Ishaqzaade and cameos in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, she consciously steered clear of the stereotypical bracket of acting. Her affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence always delight. Here's a closer look at her suited up style.

Gauahar Khan - Metallic Chic

It was a slim fit jacket with shoulder pads and embellished sleeves with loose pants worth Rs.23,000 by Neetu Rohra. A black bralette, black ballerina flats, a chic hairdo and subtle makeup completed her look.

Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Gauahar was also seen in the mockumentary, The Office, the Indian adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name for Hotstar's new label Hotstar Specials.

